City National Bank of Florida MSD Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

City National Bank of Florida MSD boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 105,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $577.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $554.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $580.70. The company has a market cap of $694.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

