Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 4,492 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 30,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,674.80. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,820 shares of company stock valued at $14,965,435. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2%

WMT opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $765.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.