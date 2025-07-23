Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9%

HD stock opened at $371.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.