Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

