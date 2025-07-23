Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

