CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CocaCola by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CocaCola by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,458,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,352 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

