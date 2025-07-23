Summit Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $237,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,222.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.9% in the first quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 1,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $332.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.27 and a 200-day moving average of $316.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

