Summit Wealth Partners LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. City National Bank of Florida MSD increased its stake in Home Depot by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Finally, Grove Street Fiduciary LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 18.2% in the first quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:HD opened at $371.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $369.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

