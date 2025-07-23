Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 47,993 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 720.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $577.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $580.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

