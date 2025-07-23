Water Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 20th

PepsiCo, Talen Energy, Home Depot, CocaCola, and RTX are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the water sector—ranging from municipal utilities and pipeline operators to firms specializing in water treatment, purification and infrastructure. Investors buy water stocks to gain exposure to the essential and often regulated market for supplying, managing and protecting the world’s most vital resource. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $143.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,738,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average is $141.11. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Talen Energy (TLN)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Shares of Talen Energy stock traded up $64.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.63. 4,493,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,795. Talen Energy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $330.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.32. 3,360,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.38.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $69.88. 14,904,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,421,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $151.68. 5,922,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. RTX has a one year low of $102.62 and a one year high of $152.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59.

