Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.44 Million Stock Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 94.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

