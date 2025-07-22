Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,724 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

