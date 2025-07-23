Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

