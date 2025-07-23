Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.3% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.31.

CVX opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

