Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.87.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

