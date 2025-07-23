Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 36,142 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,142 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after buying an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after buying an additional 964,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.68. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

