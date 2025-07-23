Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,236,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,988 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $290.54.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,842.60. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

