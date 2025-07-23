J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,673 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $776.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $767.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

