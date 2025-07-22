Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect Stora Enso Oyj to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.84. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEOAY

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.