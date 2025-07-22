Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $147.67 million for the quarter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $294,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,939.24. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 31.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 79,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 82.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $7,338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

