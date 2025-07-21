Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lessened by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $330.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,474,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,613,473. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 181.45, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.