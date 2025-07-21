Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.33.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.3%

GE Aerospace stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.50. 560,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,848. The firm has a market cap of $279.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $272.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

