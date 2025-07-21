Promising Bank Stocks To Watch Today – July 21st

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Company, SoFi Technologies, and Mastercard are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities issued by banking institutions that represent ownership stakes in those financial firms. Investors in bank stocks seek dividend income and capital appreciation while taking on risks related to loan performance, regulatory changes, and interest‐rate fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $565.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,679,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,752,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $566.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.94. 13,473,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,397,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $361.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,000. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $94.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.32. 5,734,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,413,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.45. 21,245,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,126,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $556.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.30 and a 200 day moving average of $548.77. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $507.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

