Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) versus KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Head to Head Comparison

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -50.13% -62.32% -21.33% KLA 31.99% 112.97% 26.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gauzy and KLA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 2 0 2.50 KLA 0 10 9 0 2.47

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gauzy currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.95%. KLA has a consensus price target of $852.56, suggesting a potential downside of 9.58%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than KLA.

86.7% of KLA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of KLA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gauzy and KLA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $103.53 million 1.25 -$53.18 million ($4.08) -1.67 KLA $9.81 billion 12.71 $2.76 billion $27.51 34.27

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KLA beats Gauzy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

