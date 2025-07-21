Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). In a filing disclosed on June 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Prologis stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 6/26/2025.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,348. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

