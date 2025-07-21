Casino Stocks To Follow Today – July 21st

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that own or operate gambling establishments—such as brick-and-mortar casinos, integrated resorts, and online gaming platforms. Their performance depends largely on consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends and regulatory changes. Because gaming revenue tends to rise and fall with the broader economy, casino stocks are often viewed as cyclical investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SBET stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.94. 47,026,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,922. Sharplink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $124.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,909. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.68. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $309.77.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,133,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,697,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

