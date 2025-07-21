Timothy (Tim) Woodall Buys 300,000 Shares of ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) Stock

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Woodall purchased 300,000 shares of ioneer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).
ioneer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.71 million, a PE ratio of -28,908.23 and a beta of 1.80.
ioneer Company Profile
