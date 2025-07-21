Timothy (Tim) Woodall Buys 300,000 Shares of ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) Stock

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Woodall purchased 300,000 shares of ioneer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).

ioneer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.71 million, a PE ratio of -28,908.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.