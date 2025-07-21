Comparing Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) & Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Mining and Aris Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.36 Aris Mining $560.51 million 2.30 $11.42 million $0.06 118.45

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Osisko Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aris Mining. Osisko Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Osisko Mining and Aris Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aris Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -0.50% -0.41% Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70%

Summary

Aris Mining beats Osisko Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

