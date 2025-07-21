RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 4.1% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at $430,724,989.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,162. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $95.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $758.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

