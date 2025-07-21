Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Today – July 21st

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, Linde, Plug Power, and Cummins are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are equity shares in companies involved in the production, storage, distribution and end-use technologies of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. They include firms that manufacture electrolyzers, fuel cells, compressors and transport infrastructure, as well as producers of so-called green, blue or gray hydrogen. Investors buy hydrogen stocks to gain exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy and its role in global decarbonization efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,546,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,833,018. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE:SMR traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,227,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,503. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ LIN traded up $9.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $474.76. 814,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,558. Linde has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.60.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,822,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,931,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Cummins stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $350.44. The company had a trading volume of 546,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cummins has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.72 and a 200 day moving average of $330.63.

