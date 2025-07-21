Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 21st

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Riot Platforms, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a production facility at various stages of its operations. They typically comprise raw materials awaiting processing, work-in-progress items being transformed, and finished goods ready for sale or distribution. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.70. 7,969,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,967,576. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.51. 93,201,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,154,104. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,886,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,770,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.40. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Featured Articles