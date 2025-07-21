Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $265,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $236.54 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

