WT Wealth Management Acquires 63 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $633.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $606.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $633.71. The company has a market capitalization of $638.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.