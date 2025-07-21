HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 27,026 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $407,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,106.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

