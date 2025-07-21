Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $14.00. Regencell Bioscience shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 145,000 shares.

Regencell Bioscience Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regencell Bioscience stock. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regencell Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regencell Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regencell Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.