DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,338,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,622,424 shares.The stock last traded at $3.32 and had previously closed at $3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DeFi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DeFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DEFT

DeFi Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

Institutional Trading of DeFi Technologies

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $196,000.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.