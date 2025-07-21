Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.50. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of East Asia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Bank of East Asia Stock Down 3.8%
About Bank of East Asia
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
