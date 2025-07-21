Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 21st (AXP, CASS, DFH, DNUT, GLPI, GOVX, HCKT, JKHY, NOW, PCT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 21st:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get American Express Company alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH)

was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas Exane currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $51.25 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.