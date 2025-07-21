Contrasting West Fraser Timber (WFG) & Its Peers

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) is one of 15 public companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare West Fraser Timber to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

West Fraser Timber pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. West Fraser Timber pays out -752.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. West Fraser Timber has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Fraser Timber and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio West Fraser Timber $6.17 billion -$5.00 million -437.76 West Fraser Timber Competitors $4.93 billion $297.37 million -13.06

Risk and Volatility

West Fraser Timber has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

West Fraser Timber has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Fraser Timber’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for West Fraser Timber and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Fraser Timber 0 1 4 0 2.80 West Fraser Timber Competitors 193 1163 1101 48 2.40

West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus price target of $100.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.91%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 23.11%. Given West Fraser Timber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares West Fraser Timber and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Fraser Timber 0.03% 0.99% 0.78% West Fraser Timber Competitors 7.65% 10.27% 6.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of West Fraser Timber shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

West Fraser Timber competitors beat West Fraser Timber on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards. The company also provides northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, paperboard products, tissue and towel products, and a variety of other paper grades. Further, it offers bioproducts, including bioenergy and biomaterial. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, papers, tissue, and box materials, and industrial applications. The company sells its products to major retail chains, contractor supply yards, and wholesalers, as well as industrial customers for further processing or as components for other products in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

