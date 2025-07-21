ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 5939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
View Our Latest Report on TKAMY
ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 4.9%
ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%.
ThyssenKrupp Company Profile
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ThyssenKrupp
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Kinder Morgan: At the Hotspot of the Natural Gas Revolution
- Stock Average Calculator
- How Robinhood Stock Benefits From New Pro Gambling Tax Changes
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Bullish Biotech Stocks With Explosive Growth Trends
Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.