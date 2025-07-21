ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 5939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 4.9%

The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

