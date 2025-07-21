Comparing Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) & Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cenntro and Envirotech Vehicles”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $31.30 million 0.64 -$44.87 million N/A N/A Envirotech Vehicles $1.87 million 2.47 -$8.85 million ($0.91) -0.20

Envirotech Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenntro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Cenntro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cenntro has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -132.82% -35.99% -21.51% Envirotech Vehicles N/A -49.11% -32.08%

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles beats Cenntro on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

