Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $465.95, but opened at $488.98. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $454.26, with a volume of 214,545 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.84.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $466.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.71. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after buying an additional 259,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.