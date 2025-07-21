Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Accelleron Industries AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$87.84 and last traded at C$87.46, with a volume of 1040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$87.16.

Accelleron Industries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.70.

Get Accelleron Industries alerts:

Accelleron Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.8926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Accelleron Industries’s previous dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.