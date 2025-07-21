Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$169.68 and last traded at C$169.24, with a volume of 56422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$165.55.

BBD.B has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$140.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$133.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$115.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.79, for a total value of C$2,085,358.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$397,032.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,838 shares of company stock worth $12,420,520. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

