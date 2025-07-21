Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,653,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $107.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

