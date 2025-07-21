Analyzing STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAAR Surgical has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CONMED alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and STAAR Surgical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.31 billion 1.13 $132.42 million $3.80 12.60 STAAR Surgical $313.90 million 2.78 -$20.21 million ($1.44) -12.22

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than STAAR Surgical. STAAR Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CONMED and STAAR Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 4 1 0 2.20 STAAR Surgical 0 9 1 0 2.10

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $62.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.92%. STAAR Surgical has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.30%. Given CONMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 9.02% 14.36% 5.86% STAAR Surgical -25.46% -10.59% -8.32%

Summary

CONMED beats STAAR Surgical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. It markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also provides battery-powered and autoclavable bone power tool systems for use in orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries under Hall surgical brand name. In addition, it offers general surgery products, including clinical insufflation systems under AirSeal brand; smoke removal devices under Buffalo Filter brand; endomechanical products, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in minimally invasive surgeries; and electrosurgical solution comprising monopolar and bipolar generators, argon beam coagulation generators, handpieces, smoke management systems and other accessories. Further, the company provides endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. It markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through own representatives and independent distributors in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, Italy, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.