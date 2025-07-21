Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 400 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

