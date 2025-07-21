William Allan Corp Acquires Shares of 1,222 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

William Allan Corp acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,564,000 after acquiring an additional 211,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1%

CVX stock opened at $149.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.68. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

