Horizon Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 132.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10,567.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $121.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.