Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 9.5% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $77,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $450.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $451.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.95 and its 200 day moving average is $403.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.